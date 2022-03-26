Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Decreases Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,760 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on F shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ford Motor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $16.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.17. The stock has a market cap of $65.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

Ford Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.