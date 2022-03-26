Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $3.29 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,643,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $627,275,000 after buying an additional 119,686 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 302.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 84,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,664,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total value of $1,826,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total value of $259,358.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.27.

NOC stock opened at $458.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $315.67 and a twelve month high of $490.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $412.94 and a 200-day moving average of $386.28.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.40%.

