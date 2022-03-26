Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $48,000 Stock Position in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) by 749.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 74,900 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,036,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. CYBIN INC. has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $3.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1.44.

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CYBIN INC. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) Profile (Get Rating)

Cybin, Inc is an ethical biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of therapeutics for patients to address a multitude of mental health issues. It is focused on progressing psychedelics to therapeutics by engineering proprietary drug discovery platforms, innovative drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches, and treatment regimens for mental health disorders.

