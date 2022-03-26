Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Makes New Investment in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $97.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.76 and a 1-year high of $104.84.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Argus cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.36.

Church & Dwight Profile (Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

