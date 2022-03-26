Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 689 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in IDEX were worth $7,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEX. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of IDEX by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,959,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $977,000. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEX alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on IEX shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.50.

IEX opened at $195.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.10 and its 200-day moving average is $215.76. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $181.66 and a 1-year high of $240.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.84 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.