Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 738 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 560,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.1% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $95,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 27,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 606,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,893,000 after purchasing an additional 217,128 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 671.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 26,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.
Shares of JNJ opened at $176.92 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The company has a market capitalization of $465.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 54.29%.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.57.
In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Johnson & Johnson (Get Rating)
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.
