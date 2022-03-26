Gold Poker Achieves Market Cap of $13,979.49 (GPKR)

Gold Poker (GPKR) traded 495.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. During the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded up 535.8% against the U.S. dollar. Gold Poker has a total market capitalization of $13,979.49 and $31.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gold Poker coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00046974 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,107.34 or 0.07016216 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,401.10 or 1.00255328 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00042585 BTC.

Gold Poker Coin Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

