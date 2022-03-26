Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSLC. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 186.8% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 54,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after buying an additional 35,356 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 773,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,602,000 after buying an additional 50,011 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 65,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $89.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.02. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.79 and a fifty-two week high of $95.90.

