Goldplat (LON:GDP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.10

Goldplat PLC (LON:GDP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 6.80 ($0.09). Goldplat shares last traded at GBX 6.80 ($0.09), with a volume of 343,000 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £11.88 million and a P/E ratio of 4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7.10.

About Goldplat (LON:GDP)

Goldplat PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining and production of gold and other precious metals in South Africa and Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

