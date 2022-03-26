Graham (NYSE:GHM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Graham from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Graham from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.18.

NYSE GHM opened at $8.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $86.27 million, a PE ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 0.80. Graham has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $15.55.

Graham ( NYSE:GHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.51). Graham had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Graham will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Graham news, CEO Daniel J. Thoren bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lisa M. Schnorr bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $45,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHM. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Graham by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,045,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,010,000 after purchasing an additional 38,462 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Graham by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 589,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 33,072 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Graham by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 246,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 34,679 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Graham by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 191,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Graham by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 184,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

