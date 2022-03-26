Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Panther Silver Limited is engaged in the production of silver in Mexico. The Company has operations in Guanajuato Mine Complex and Guanajuato silver-gold mines. Great Panther Silver Limited is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $0.50 price target (down previously from $2.25) on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:GPL opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. Great Panther Mining has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $0.90. The company has a market cap of $96.38 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Great Panther Mining had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $42.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Great Panther Mining will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 393.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 101,251 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 667.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 203,546 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 290.6% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 810,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 603,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 63,106 shares in the last quarter. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.

