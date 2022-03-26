Greif (NYSE:GEF) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.300-$6.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE GEF traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,705. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.45. Greif has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.99.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Greif had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Greif will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Greif’s payout ratio is currently 29.11%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GEF. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Greif from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Greif from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greif from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Greif from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter worth $491,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Greif in the 4th quarter valued at about $510,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Greif in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,233,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Greif by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 12,295 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Greif in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,988,000. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

