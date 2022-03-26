Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.21

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$36.21 and traded as high as C$39.60. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$39.60, with a volume of 102 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GCG shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Guardian Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Guardian Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of C$108.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$36.24.

Guardian Capital Group ( TSE:GCG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$78.05 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 4.1100003 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.98%.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile (TSE:GCG)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.

