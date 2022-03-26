Guggenheim Lowers AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) to Neutral

Guggenheim downgraded shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded AnaptysBio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, March 20th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AnaptysBio from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $25.27 on Tuesday. AnaptysBio has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $37.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.22 million, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.71.

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($3.72). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 91.49%. On average, analysts forecast that AnaptysBio will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,703,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter worth about $6,081,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter valued at about $477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

AnaptysBio Company Profile (Get Rating)

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

