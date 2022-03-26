Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.24

Shares of Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.24 and last traded at $10.58, with a volume of 1934 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GHLD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Guild from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Guild from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Guild alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.52. The company has a market capitalization of $674.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.28.

Guild ( NYSE:GHLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.27). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guild Holdings will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Guild during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Guild during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Guild by 67.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 826,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after purchasing an additional 333,505 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Guild during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Guild during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

About Guild (NYSE:GHLD)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.