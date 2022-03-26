Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,003 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 20.5% in the third quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 6,720,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,427,000 after buying an additional 1,143,953 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 13.1% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,020,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,521,000 after purchasing an additional 350,311 shares in the last quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 65.6% during the third quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,979,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,259 shares in the last quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 19.1% during the third quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 2,381,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,979,000 after purchasing an additional 381,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 11.3% during the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,368,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,100,000 after purchasing an additional 240,165 shares in the last quarter.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 9,254 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $746,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $115,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,247. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.45.

GDDY opened at $84.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.10, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.71. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.70 and a twelve month high of $90.43.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 805.65%. GoDaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

