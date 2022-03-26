Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Purchases New Shares in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 45,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Iron Mountain by 37.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,195,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,861 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Iron Mountain by 110.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,964,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,969 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 409.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 864,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,563,000 after acquiring an additional 694,664 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 149.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 959,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,671,000 after acquiring an additional 573,868 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 30.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,552,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,471,000 after acquiring an additional 365,854 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $1,688,097.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $31,142.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,268. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $53.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.03 and a 200 day moving average of $46.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 0.83. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $35.69 and a 12 month high of $53.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 45.09%. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 159.36%.

About Iron Mountain (Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.