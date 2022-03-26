Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Purchases New Shares in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 45,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Iron Mountain by 37.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,195,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,861 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Iron Mountain by 110.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,964,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,969 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 409.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 864,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,563,000 after acquiring an additional 694,664 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 149.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 959,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,671,000 after acquiring an additional 573,868 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 30.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,552,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,471,000 after acquiring an additional 365,854 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $1,688,097.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $31,142.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,268. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $53.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.03 and a 200 day moving average of $46.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 0.83. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $35.69 and a 12 month high of $53.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46.
Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 45.09%. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 159.36%.
About Iron Mountain (Get Rating)
Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Iron Mountain (IRM)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.