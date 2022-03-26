Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 4,899 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,899 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 32,400.0% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $372,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $1,163,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,904 shares of company stock worth $3,475,647 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $79.02 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.59 and a 12-month high of $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.42 and its 200 day moving average is $82.75.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $449.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.71.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

