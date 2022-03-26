Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 5,330 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,330 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 221.7% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boston Properties by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 36.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $129.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.00. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.53 and a 1 year high of $128.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.68. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $731.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.66%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.27.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $2,543,213.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

