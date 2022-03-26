Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 6,200 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter worth $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter worth $51,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $74.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.99 and a fifty-two week high of $88.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 51.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.64.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 101.40%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties (Get Rating)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.