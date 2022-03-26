Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,650 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 6.8% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,360,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,574,000 after purchasing an additional 214,679 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 31.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,918,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,650,000 after purchasing an additional 702,079 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,758,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,496,000 after buying an additional 206,045 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 277.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,311,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,439,000 after buying an additional 1,699,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 809.7% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,274,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,605,000 after buying an additional 2,024,171 shares during the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DELL opened at $54.79 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.45 and a 12 month high of $61.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.34.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 62.33%. The business had revenue of $27.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.72%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Dell Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.57 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded Dell Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.93.

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $3,412,179.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

