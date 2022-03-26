Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.34

Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.34 ($0.08) and traded as high as GBX 6.77 ($0.09). Gulf Marine Services shares last traded at GBX 6.71 ($0.09), with a volume of 404,080 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £69.42 million and a P/E ratio of -0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5.51.

In other Gulf Marine Services news, insider Mansour Al Alami bought 178,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £10,680 ($14,060.03).

Gulf Marine Services PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates self-propelled self-elevating support vessels (SESVs) worldwide. The company operates through K-Class Vessels, S-Class Vessels, E-Class Vessels, and Other Vessels segments. It operates a fleet of 13 SESVs that support clients in a range of offshore oil and gas platform refurbishment and maintenance activities, well intervention work, and offshore wind turbine maintenance work, as well as offshore oil and gas platform installation and decommissioning and offshore wind turbine installation.

