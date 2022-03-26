H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $85.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded H.B. Fuller from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised H.B. Fuller from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, H.B. Fuller presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.17.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

Shares of H.B. Fuller stock opened at $66.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.75. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $59.17 and a 1-year high of $81.73.

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.92 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.168 per share. This is a boost from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

In related news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $1,643,031.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 130.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 32,111 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile (Get Rating)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.