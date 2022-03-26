Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires 16,061 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,061 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 193.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCZ opened at $66.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.74 and a 12-month high of $79.23.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

