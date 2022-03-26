Hancock Whitney Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $4,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWC. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of IWC stock opened at $130.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.05. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $118.16 and a 12 month high of $158.43.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

