Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $6,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,639,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,478,000 after purchasing an additional 335,257 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 186.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 86,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,274,000 after acquiring an additional 56,025 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $224,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $163.05 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.46 and a 1-year high of $178.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.81.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

