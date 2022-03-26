Hancock Whitney Corp Grows Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,860 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Perficient were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,155,549 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $596,498,000 after purchasing an additional 209,627 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,384 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $144,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 587,101 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $67,927,000 after purchasing an additional 17,227 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 540,865 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $62,578,000 after purchasing an additional 292,383 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 451,032 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $52,184,000 after purchasing an additional 52,794 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $107.45 on Friday. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $57.01 and a one year high of $153.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.49.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Perficient had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $214.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Perficient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

In other news, Director Gary Wimberly acquired 399 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

