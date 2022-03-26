Hancock Whitney Corp Has $3.90 Million Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $3,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 20.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in AutoNation by 49.2% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $112.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.40. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.15 and a 12 month high of $133.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.86.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.06 earnings per share for the current year.

AN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

