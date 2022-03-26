Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases 138 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.33.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $152.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $130.29 and a one year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 12,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $1,988,415.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $295,813.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

