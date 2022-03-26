Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diodes in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Diodes by 233.6% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Diodes by 29.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Diodes by 34.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Diodes in the third quarter valued at about $191,000. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIOD opened at $91.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.14. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.01 and a 1 year high of $113.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.24.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $480.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.20 million. Diodes had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 20.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DIOD. StockNews.com cut shares of Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.67.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $336,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total transaction of $446,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,505 shares of company stock worth $3,953,111. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

