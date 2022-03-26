Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 1,050 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,433 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,957 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $160.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $117.64 and a 52-week high of $189.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.51 and its 200 day moving average is $137.04.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.68. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $896.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.71 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.93.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

