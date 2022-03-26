Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 1,861 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.67.

In related news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total value of $646,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total value of $58,436.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,018,276 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMI opened at $209.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.50 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.27.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cummins Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

