Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 4,864 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,924 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,864 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,997 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 7,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SEM opened at $23.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.60.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Select Medical had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

SEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Select Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Select Medical from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

