Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Bought by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 578,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,247 shares during the period. Hanesbrands accounts for about 1.6% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Isthmus Partners LLC owned 0.17% of Hanesbrands worth $9,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 495.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 8,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on HBI. StockNews.com downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

In related news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 34,292 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $501,691.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 6,250 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,562.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HBI traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $15.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,669,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,073,327. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average of $16.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.23 and a beta of 1.50. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

Hanesbrands announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Hanesbrands (Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.