Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,018 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HBI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 495.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 8,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HBI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Shares of NYSE HBI traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,669,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,073,327. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.76. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $22.82. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.23 and a beta of 1.50.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

Hanesbrands declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 34,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $501,691.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,562.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

