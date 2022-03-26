Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harbor Custom Development had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 27.78%.

Shares of HCDI opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.40. Harbor Custom Development has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $32.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Harbor Custom Development by 28.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 238,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 52,826 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Harbor Custom Development in the second quarter valued at about $494,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Harbor Custom Development by 562.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 86,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Harbor Custom Development by 34.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 21,212 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harbor Custom Development in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harbor Custom Development, Inc engages in the real estate development business in Western Washington's Puget Sound region; Austin, Texas; Sacramento, California; and Punta Gorda, Florida. The company is involved in the land development cycle activities, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sale, and management of various residential projects.

