Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.68 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. Hasbro posted earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full year earnings of $5.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hasbro.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.38.

Shares of HAS opened at $84.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.34. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $84.39 and a twelve month high of $105.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 88.03%.

In other news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 18.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 20.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro (Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hasbro (HAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.