Head-To-Head Contrast: Dream Finders Homes (DFH) versus Its Rivals

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) is one of 21 public companies in the “Operative builders” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Dream Finders Homes to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Dream Finders Homes and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dream Finders Homes 0 3 0 0 2.00 Dream Finders Homes Competitors 385 1490 1364 89 2.35

Dream Finders Homes currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.17%. As a group, “Operative builders” companies have a potential upside of 16.52%. Given Dream Finders Homes’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dream Finders Homes has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.5% of Dream Finders Homes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.6% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are held by institutional investors. 75.9% of Dream Finders Homes shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Dream Finders Homes has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dream Finders Homes’ peers have a beta of 2.40, suggesting that their average stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dream Finders Homes and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dream Finders Homes 6.30% 37.80% 11.99% Dream Finders Homes Competitors 10.29% 142.49% 11.27%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dream Finders Homes and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dream Finders Homes $1.92 billion $79.09 million 14.49 Dream Finders Homes Competitors $5.49 billion $681.64 million 7.71

Dream Finders Homes’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Dream Finders Homes. Dream Finders Homes is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Dream Finders Homes peers beat Dream Finders Homes on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Dream Finders Homes (Get Rating)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington D.C. metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh. It also operates as a licensed home mortgage broker that underwrites, originates, and sells mortgages to Prime Lending; and provides insurance agency services, including closing, escrow, and title insurance. The company sells its homes through its sales representatives and independent real estate brokers. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

