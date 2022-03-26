Head to Head Contrast: Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) and Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX)

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) and Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Osisko Gold Royalties and Tanzanian Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osisko Gold Royalties 0 1 3 0 2.75 Tanzanian Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Osisko Gold Royalties currently has a consensus target price of $22.10, indicating a potential upside of 67.04%. Given Osisko Gold Royalties’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Osisko Gold Royalties is more favorable than Tanzanian Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Osisko Gold Royalties and Tanzanian Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko Gold Royalties -10.62% 3.27% 2.49% Tanzanian Gold N/A -13.38% -10.98%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.6% of Osisko Gold Royalties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Tanzanian Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Osisko Gold Royalties and Tanzanian Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko Gold Royalties $178.40 million 12.34 -$18.79 million ($0.11) -120.27 Tanzanian Gold N/A N/A -$4.00 million ($0.02) -15.70

Tanzanian Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Osisko Gold Royalties. Osisko Gold Royalties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tanzanian Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Osisko Gold Royalties has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tanzanian Gold has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Osisko Gold Royalties beats Tanzanian Gold on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada. It is also involved in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. It primarily explores for precious metals, including gold, silver, diamond, and others. The company is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Tanzanian Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tanzanian Gold Corp. along with its joint venture partner, State Mining Corporation of Tanzania (STAMICO), is building a gold project at Buckreef in Tanzania. The company’s Buckreef Project is located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria, approximately 110 kilometers southwest of the city of Mwanza, Tanzania. The Buckreef Project comprises over four prospects, namely Buckreef, Bingwa, Tembo and Eastern Porphyry. The company was founded on July 5, 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

