Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Price Target Increased to C$8.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HWX. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$7.75 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration to C$7.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

HWX opened at C$6.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Headwater Exploration has a fifty-two week low of C$3.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 32.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.53.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

