Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Receives $44.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

HCAT stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.90. Health Catalyst has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $59.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46.

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.17 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Health Catalyst news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $130,103.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 23,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $587,187.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,239 shares of company stock worth $1,643,719. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCAT. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

