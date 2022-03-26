Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.46. Healthcare Trust of America posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Healthcare Trust of America.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Trust of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 283.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 158,259 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 83,709.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 18,416 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 35.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 388,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,361,000 after acquiring an additional 102,262 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 7.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,569,000 after acquiring an additional 23,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 24.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,841,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,160,000 after acquiring an additional 364,815 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HTA traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.43. 2,555,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,107,567. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.43 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Healthcare Trust of America has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 295.46%.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests in medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Trust of America (HTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.