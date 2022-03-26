Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) One Day Volume Hits $377.52 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 26th. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.33 or 0.00193034 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001030 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00028883 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00023873 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.62 or 0.00421766 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00054195 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

