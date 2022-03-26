Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $53.14

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.14 and traded as low as $47.75. Heineken shares last traded at $48.26, with a volume of 34,794 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Heineken from €101.00 ($110.99) to €108.00 ($118.68) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heineken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Heineken from €95.00 ($104.40) to €97.00 ($106.59) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heineken presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

