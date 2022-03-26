Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from €18.70 ($20.55) to €19.40 ($21.32) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from €19.00 ($20.88) to €20.00 ($21.98) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

OTCMKTS:HLTOY opened at $8.91 on Friday. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.23.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. The firm offers fixed-line television and mobile telecommunication services, including voice, broadband, data and leased lines. The company was founded on January 01, 1986 is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

