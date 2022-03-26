Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.28), Briefing.com reports. Hello Group had a negative net margin of 20.41% and a negative return on equity of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Hello Group updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of MOMO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,520,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,767,183. Hello Group has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $16.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average of $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hello Group stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,232 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.05% of Hello Group worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $13.60 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hello Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

