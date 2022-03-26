Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.28), Briefing.com reports. Hello Group had a negative net margin of 20.41% and a negative return on equity of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Hello Group updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ MOMO traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $7.12. 3,520,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,767,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.44. Hello Group has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $16.33.

MOMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $13.60 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.38.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hello Group stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hello Group Inc. ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.05% of Hello Group worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

