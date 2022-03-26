HempCoin Hits One Day Volume of $14,447.00 (THC)

HempCoin (THC) traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $14,447.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HempCoin has traded up 25.5% against the US dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,353.77 or 0.99827372 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00063825 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00022298 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001908 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 265,596,713 coins and its circulating supply is 265,461,563 coins. HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

