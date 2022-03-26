Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €74.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) received a €74.00 ($81.32) price objective from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €80.00 ($87.91) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €74.00 ($81.32) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($74.73) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($70.33) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($87.91) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €80.82 ($88.82).

Shares of HEN3 stock opened at €60.92 ($66.95) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €70.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of €74.11. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($113.19) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($142.47).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

