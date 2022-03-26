Hennessy Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,692 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,856,264,000 after buying an additional 259,715 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 7,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $477,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.20.

Shares of MA opened at $349.02 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $305.61 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The company has a market capitalization of $341.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total value of $58,535,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 480,490 shares of company stock valued at $181,379,981 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

